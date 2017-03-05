Energy high at 6th Annual YMCA Employee Rally

The La Crosse Area YMCA hosted its 6th Annual Employee Rally on Sunday afternoon at Stoney Creek Lodge.

It is the only event during the year where every employee at every YMCA in the area gathers in one place. This year, more than 600 employees attended the rally.

Director of Mission Advancement Amy Holte said the rally celebrates the work employees do to strengthen the community.

"I really want them to walk away from the rally feeling like the work that they do for the 'Y' is very meaningful and makes a difference in our community--that it's more than just a job, that they are having an impact on all the kids, adults, and families that they serve," she said.

Holte said donations play a big role in the YMCA. The goal of this year's campaign is to raise $900,000. That money will go to different programs such as financial assistance and youth engagement.