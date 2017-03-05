Kids become doctors at Teddy Bear Clinic

Kids had the chance to become doctors on Sunday at the 11th Annual Teddy Bear Clinic.

Gundersen Health System hosted the event at the La Crosse Children's Museum free to families thanks to a partnership with Children's Miracle Network.

Kids could bring their own teddy bear or get a stuffed unicorn or puppy at the door.

Organizers said the goal is for kids to have fun while also facing their fears about visiting the doctor.

"Some kids are just learning about new things that they've never seen before, so that when--if they have to have it done, then they're feeling a little more comfortable or can say, 'Oh, I saw that at the Teddy Bear Clinic,'" said Jenny Noel, child life specialist at Gundersen Health System.

The kids delivered a range of medical care including mental health evaluations, a routine check-up, shots, and giving their stuffed animal medication.

Gundersen employees and local volunteers ran all of the stations.