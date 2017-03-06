Families First needs your knowledge

Put your trivia skills to the test while benefiting a local nonprofit. Families First of Monroe County is hosting their 7th annual Trivia Night on Saturday, March 11 at Tomah's Recreation Park.

The event puts the fun in fundraising with teams of trivia competing for prizes with proceeds supporting Families First, which supports and provides respectful, empowering services to Monroe County residents. Teams of 4-10 people are encouraged to sign up for the 10 round, 80 question competition. The entry cost for a team is a $200 donation to Families First.

Those who just want to watch are encouraged to come out and enjoy pizza for a $10 cover charge. Doors to the event open at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 with the trivia beginning at 6:30. To register, visit the Families First of Monroe County page on Facebook or familiesfirstofmonroecounty.org. You can also call their office at (608) 374-4141.