Medical Monday: Tackling stress at work

Managing stress in our lives helps us to live well and stay healthy, but most of us haven't been taught to cope with stress in positive ways. Learning to deal effectively with stress related to our health, work, family, society or ourselves will help us lead healthier, happier lives.

4-week stress management series. This program can help you learn to better manage your health and life. You will learn:

How to identify stressful life situations and handle their effects.

How to teach your body to deeply relax and recover from daily stress.

How to respond more skillfully to difficult changes in your life.

For more information and to register, contact Christie Harris clharris@gundersenhealth.org.