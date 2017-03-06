Medinger honored by chamber

Every year, the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes people and organizations for significant contributions to the business community. Among those recognized this year, former La Crosse mayor and state representative John Medinger. He is the recipient of what's called the Chair's Community Service Award.

You may know, Medinger also received the Community Leader Award during the Martin Luther King, Jr. community celebration. He received that recognition for public work reflecting the ideals of Dr. King.

We recently spoke with Medinger about his work in politics, beginning with his reaction to the King award and now, the high honor from the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce.