Police investigate break-in at Holy Smokes

By Roger Staffaroni, Assignment Editor
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

La Crosse Police are looking for two suspects who broke into a north side business early Saturday morning. 

Officers were alerted shortly after 5 a.m. to the break-in at Holy Smokes at 1103 Rose Street. They arrived and found a forced entry to the front door that shattered the glass. Later it was determined that over 80 cartons of cigarettes were missing with an approximate value of $7,128.

Store security cameras did catch the images of two suspects.  Both are are believed to be males, both wearing hooded sweatshirts and ski masks.  No other information was available.

La Crosse police say the case is still under investigation.

It's the second crime to hit the store in the past few weeks. On February 16, an armed robber stole cash from the store. That person has not been caught. 

