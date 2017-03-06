New turf, expanded seating options in Holmen referendum

Next month the Holmen School District will go to voters in hopes of approving a $4 million referendum. It's part of a larger, long term development plan for the high school, but the district says phase one and two of a five phase plan are included within the referendum.

According to the district, the referendum will be broken up into three questions. The first question will ask voters for around $3 million to fund enhancements to building security.

"This way we'll be able to create two-staged entries within our buildings, which will make them more secure," Kris Mueller, district administrator, said. "We'll also be able to improve our door locking system and surveillance cameras, to improve the quality of the images it records."

The second question on the ballot would allow the district to build a parking lot that would house 148 additional parking spaces, as well as an access road that would lead out of the north end of the property.

"We anticipate that would alleviate a lot of our parking lot congestion," Mueller said.

The third and final question will ask voters for $300,000 to create additional seating in Empire Stadium and purchase synthetic turf.

The district admits the total cost of the turf is close to $1.3 million, but it says it anticipates private donors will step forward to help the district reach the goal. If all goes as planned and the referendum passes, the district is hopeful the renovations would be complete before the start of next football season.

"It's really exciting but I think what's most important is it allows multiple sports and groups within our school to use it," Travis Kowalski, head football coach, said. "You can have soccer playing on there, baseball and softball early in the year and P.E. classes can use it too."

Mueller said if the referendum passes, school property taxes will not increase.

"Our debt in the district has been declining, so that gives us the opportunity for dollars we can use," she said. "So if someone votes yes for all three questions, school property taxes won't increase and if someone votes no for all three, property taxes won't go down."