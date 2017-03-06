Lots of damage from season's first storm

Another photo of a tree knocked down by the storm at 790 N. 23rd St. in La Crosse. Aaron Alens photo

Trees, power lines, homes, and buildings were damaged from a severe thunderstorm that rolled through southeastern Minnesota and into Wisconsin Monday afternoon and evening.

The storm packed winds in excess of 60 mph along with heavy rain and large hail.

Damage reports first came in late Monday afternoon in northeastern Iowa and moved into southeastern Minnesota before shifting into western Wisconsin.

The majority of the damage reports to the National Weather Service involved down trees and power lines.

There were some reports of several homes, barns, and sheds that suffered damage from the storm. See the slide show above for pictures from around the area.

The storm left its mark in La Crosse. Winds blew down a light pole on 3rd Street, trees were ripped from the ground over by UW-La Crosse, while hail shattered car windows of a number of vehicles on campus.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, Xcel Energy crews are still working to restore power to around 21customers in La Crosse County. At one point, more than 3,000 were without power.

Xcel Energy Outage Map

Although there was a lot of damage in the region, there were no reports of any injuries.

The strong winds continue into Tuesday. There is a Wind Advisory out for the region until 6 p.m. as winds will blow out of the west at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

Click here for Watches and Warnings issued in our area.

Related Links: