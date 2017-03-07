Commonweal shares unique survival story

The Commonweal Theatre is set to stage its Apprentice Company production, "I Am My Own Wife" March 16 through April 2 at its downtown Lanesboro location. The one-man show tells the story of a holocaust survivor who lived through the horrors of World War II and Soviet era East Berlin as a transvestite.

Commonweal apprentice and UW-La Crosse alum Lewis Youngren plays the featured role of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf in addition to what he said is about 35 other characters encountered throughout her life. Youngren said it's a powerful piece and "a truly remarkable experience in the theatre."

In addition to performing the show, Youngren spent time learning all aspects of professional theatre at Commonweal. From marketing to production, he said he furthered his education and is now ready to explore the professional theatre scene in the Midwest.

"I Am My Own Wife" will open March 16 and run for three weeks on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30pm and Sunday afternoons at 1:30pm. All performances are at the Commonweal Theatre, 208 Parkway Avenue North in downtown Lanesboro. Adult ticket price is $20 and the student rate is $15. For ticket reservations or information about any Commonweal event or programs, call 800-657-7025, or email tickets@commonwealtheatre.org.