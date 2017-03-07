Forks and Corks jump starts Oktoberfest spirit

The calendar may say spring, but we're already looking ahead to the fall fun of Oktoberfest with the annual Forks and Corks fundraiser on Friday. The 6th annual event takes place on March 10 from 6-9 p.m. at the La Crosse Center ballroom.

Forks and Corks features a night of fine wine, great food and entertainment to support scholarships for area kids. There's also a silent auction, and current Festmaster, Joe Kruse, said he's built a unique piece of furniture specifically for the event to auction off.

Tickets for Forks and Corks 2017 are $40 per person or $500 for a table of 10 with reserved seating. You can purchase tickets by going online to oktoberfestusa.com/forksandcorks.