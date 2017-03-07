Storm hampers firefighters' efforts in La Crosse

Monday night's storms made it harder for members of the La Crosse Fire Department to put out a basement fire.

They were called to a home at 920 Pine Street at 10:50 p.m. for the fire. When they arrived, Division Chief David Snow said they found power lines blown down from a garage roof landing on them. The lines were laying in the back of the house and had energized the entire building.

Sparks from the arcing lines started the fire in the basement which then spread into the first floor of the home.

A crew from Xcel Energy had to shut off the lines before firefighters could go in and stop the fire from spreading.

The home had moderate damage according to Division Chief Snow.

The people in the home got out safely before firefighters arrived.

No one at the scene was injured.