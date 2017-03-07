Dairy Today: Coffee and espresso consumption boosting sales

Consumption of espresso-based beverages made with milk and cream has almost tripled since 2008, and the population that's consuming the most is millennials.

Just peer into the café at Colectivo Coffee Roasters, and you'll see a younger population of coffee enthusiasts.

"They obviously are the most sophisticated American coffee drinkers that exist, because they've sort of grown up with the establishment of specialty coffees," said Scott Schwebel of Colectivo.

Schwebel has seen his millennial customer base grow rapidly and credits their mobile lifestyle and tech-savvy nature with their love of coffee.

"Coffee is a wonderful product. It's an agricultural product and you know there's a true sense of kind of tracing it back to origin. Which I think sort of plays into millennials identity as well."

Younger consumers gravitate towards companies that reflect their own values, and millennials will pay more for, and support shops that source local products.

"Whether it's our friends at Sassy Cow Creamery or some of the other purveyors that we source. We haven't sourced local because it's been trendy, we source local because it's been exceptional product."

Older generations may be content enjoying a simple coffee with cream, but millennials are choosing specialty coffee beverages of higher quality that have more flavor and that flavor comes from the fresh, local dairy.

"Innovative drink experiences with the combination of coffee, dairy, and other flavor elements have never been more prevalent. So it's a fun time and they're very lucky…I don't know if I would call them spoiled, but they're enjoying a mature sort of market."

In case there is any doubt that millennials are making an impact in the area of specialty coffee beverages, since 2008 consumption tripled among 18-24 year olds from 13% to 36%!