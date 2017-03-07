Damaging winds, possible tornado move through Minnesota - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Damaging winds, possible tornado move through Minnesota

GRAND FORKS, Minn. (AP) - Weather experts say a likely tornado touched down northwest of the Twin Cities, taking down trees and power lines and damaging buildings.

The National Weather Service will confirm whether the high winds that hit Sherburne County Monday evening were in fact a tornado, and if so, it would be the earliest touchdown ever recorded in Minnesota.

The damaging winds hit south of Princeton around 6 p.m. The weather service says a storm spotter reported pieces of housing wrapped around trees.

The Star Tribune reports hail, an inch or more in diameter, fell in central and southern Minnesota. The weather service said storm also caused building damage, uprooted trees and collapsed a grain elevator in Freeborn County.

