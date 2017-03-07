Chamber of Commerce opposes PRAT

The La Crosse Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday their findings from a small business, community survey.

A total of 190 responses were sent, expressing people's concerns with the potential of a premier resort area tax (PRAT) proposed by La Crosse County.

SEE: Public forum discusses PRAT tax

Vicki Markussen, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce said they took those responses and decided they needed to be a voice for their members.

"The chamber had to look at our feedback from our members and we realized we just need to be the voice for the businesses. If we stayed neutral, which would be very easy for us to do, they'd have to do it on their own and it's enough businesses that it makes sense for us to come out in opposition," said Markussen.

A.J. Frels, Executive Director of Explore La Crosse said the first response he had was how will this tax affect tourism to the area.

"The competition is stiff out there. Eau Claire is looking at building a new facility, what's happening over in Minnesota as well and the money that we're investing and putting into the La Crosse Center. Obviously the additional four hundred rooms was also high on my radar to look at this and think, okay we really want to digest it and look at it and think it through," said Frels.

The state department of revenue describes it as a retail sales tax, but Markussen stressed those with the chamber feel another option needs to be sought out.

"We really want to commend the county for coming up with an alternative way to fund transportation. We recognize that this would allow tourists to pay for our roads which is commendable. But, it's the inequality it creates that's of utmost concern. We heard from a lot of businesses that in high tourism communities it makes sense that someone is going to use the gym or buy flowers, but in our community, they say we have zero tourists walking in," expressed Markussen.

The survey revealed that 74 percent of the PRAT would be paid for by local tax payers, not tourists.

Reasons for opposing the PRAT include:

Detracts large tourism groups

Widens the competitive gap with Minnesota

Widens the gap for brick & mortar stores versus online sellers

Creates inequitable competition between stores in La Crosse County

No correlation between who pays the tax and where the roads are being improved

Credit card processing fees on the PRAT increases business overhead

No sunset to stop the tax

Too broad of industry categories for small businesses in the area

La Crosse County Administrator, Steve O'Malley said he respects the chamber for speaking for their members, but since La Crosse is a regional shopping center, shoppers from all over would contribute through the half of one percent potential tax (along with tourists and residents).

The premier tax would be a way to generate the estimated $87 million needed for road repairs, accumulating more than $6 million a year according to the county.

MORE INFORMATION: La Crosse County

MORE INFORMATION: La Crosse Chamber of Commerce

The county will sponsor three forums on the issue: March 16 in the County Administration Building at 4:30 p.m., March 18 at 10 a.m. at Onalaska City Hall, and March 20 at the West Salem Library at 6:30 p.m.