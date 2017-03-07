Freight House Statement on Tom Olsen

We have an update on Tom Olsen, a co-owner of the Freighthouse Restaurant in La Crosse. You may recall, La Crosse Police released a statement Friday, March 3, identifying Olsen as a missing person and asking for information. Olsen was on vacation. He was last seen leaving Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas Monday, February 27.

The Freighthouse released a statement saying,

"We are touched by the outpouring of concern for Tom Olsen. We have no new information on his whereabouts at this time. Tom's disappearance has left a hole in our staff and as many questions as you probably have. We want you to know this is an ongoing investigation. We appreciate the law enforcement and believe their diligence will give us answers. Thank you again for your continued support of the Freighthouse."

If you have any information about Olsen's disappearance, you can call La Crosse Police at 608-789-7213 or 608-789-7211.

