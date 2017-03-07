River Steel closing La Crosse, West Salem plants

Citing declines in global mining and business moving to Mexico, a local steel fabricator is closing both its plants in La Crosse and West Salem.

Tim Brennan, CEO of River Steel, notified the state's Department of Workforce Development that it is closing by the later part of March.

The company currently has 20 employees, down from more than 100 four years ago.

In the letter to the state, which you can read below, Brennan said that those affected include welders, machine operators, supervisors, and management at the company.

Brennan also stated that a potential buyer for one or both of the facilities was in the works, but that the buyer backed out in part due to market conditions.

River Steel operates a facility at 817 Bainbridge Street in La Crosse, and at 1115 Industrial Drive in West Salem.