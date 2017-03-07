Multi-vehicle crash outside Bangor leaves three in critical condition

A multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon left three people in critical condition. That accident happened on Highway 162 several miles north of of Bangor.

The collision involved three vehicles and six people total.

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, a gray truck headed southbound on 162 crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding with two other vehicles and a trailer. A red sedan took major damage with its two passengers pinned in the wreckage. At least six agencies responded including Gundersen Medlink Air.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department said this should be a sobering reminder to be extra careful on rural highways.

"Initial investigation shows that the driver and the female passenger of the [red sedan] were pinned and one had to be extricated by the fire department," said Sgt Dan Baudek of the sheriff's department. "We definitely have to keep it between the two lines and drive with due regard to other motorists on the roadway."

Those three left in critical condition were taken to area hospitals.

We'll have more details as they become available.