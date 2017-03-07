Freedom Honor Flight announces 2017 flights

Freedom Honor Flight announced its 2017 schedule on Tuesday, marking the 19th and 20th flights taken to Washington D.C.

The trip gives area veterans the chance to see the monuments built in their honor. The spring trip is scheduled for May 6 while the fall trip will take place September 16.

Director Pat Stephens said there are around 400 veterans on a waiting list to make the trip, an encouraging sign for the program.

"This year we have a new online application that veterans and guardians can fill out to go on a trip," he said. "We've had a lot of fence sitters who have been thinking about going but haven't gotten around to filling out the paperwork and we're hoping this new online version will help with that.

Veterans who will be participating in the May flight will get a phone call Wednesday evening, according to Stephens.

If you are interested in applying to be on an upcoming flight, visit www.freedomhonorflight.org