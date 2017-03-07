Ceiling fire breaks out in La Crosse business

Emergency crews worked to put out a ceiling fire at a Powell-Poage-Hamilton neighborhood business.

In the afternoon on March 7, the La Crosse Fire Department arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of Custom Fabricating and Machine, located at 1600 Miller Street.

An investigation found a fire in the ceiling of the second floor, just starting to break through the roof when fire units arrived. Crews put the fire out quickly, keeping damage to a minimum.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.