Holmen company picks up nationwide distributor

More than 2.2 million people in the United States depend on a wheelchair for day to day tasks and mobility. As a result, many develop excruciating pressure sores that are often difficult to get rid of.

A Holmen company is looking to provide some relief for those who are wheelchair bound in the form of a cushion.

Aquila Corporation, based in Holmen, manufactures and sells wheelchair cushion systems engineered to treat pressure sores.

Owners Steve and Justine Kohlman have been in business for the past 18 years, but just recently were picked up by a national distributor.

"It'll be tremendous, we have very high expectations on what this going to be," Steve Kohlman said. "We really have no idea what kind of volume we're talking about but the distributor is nationwide and one of the largest indicators of the nursing home market and home healthcare market."

The distributor is interested in the company's SofTech Basic cushion, designed with air bladders that inflate and deflate to help blood circulate and keep pressure off of a client's sores.

"The distributor reached out to us after seeing some other automated cushions on the market and not being impressed," Kohlman said. "They contacted us and we went them a sample and they offered to sell it nationwide."

Jeff Loken has worked at Aquila for two years and assembles cushions. He said the thought of making a total stranger more comfortable is the best part of his job.

"Everyday they're uncomfortable so they've come to us," he said. "If they can get some satisfaction or just get some comfort that's pretty rewarding."

Kohlman said he expects product volume to double after increased exposure from the national distributor.

"We're excited for that, because if need be, we can hire more local people and be sure that all of our products are made in the U.S.A.

If you're interested in purchasing a cushion visit the company's website.