Cardinals hope to keep their cool at state

It's been a relatively easy path to the WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament for the Bangor Cardinals, but they know things will be much different on Friday.

Bangor will face Loyal in the D5 semifinals on Friday morning at the Resch Center in its first state tournament appearance since 1997.

The Cardinals have won each of its five playoff games by 11 or more points, but is approaching practice this week with the mindset Friday's game will be much closer.

"I've voiced it all season long, we're going to have a run, they're going to have a run. It's a matter of who withstands a run the best," head coach Merlin Jones said. "With the state situation, we've got to play solid ball from start to finish and take every opportunity we can. I think it will be a close game, I'm hoping 6-8 points, I hope in our favor, but we'll find out."

Junior Emma Wittmershaus said the team is an excited-nervous as it prepares for an unfamiliar environment.

"We're just going to try and stay as calm as possible, get up there early, watch a few games, just get used to the atmosphere," she said. "Hopefully if we play our game and get it to more than 10 points so we can calm down and just play our own game, do our own thing and just take it easy and not try to rush, get the easy baskets."

You can watch Friday's game live on WXOW, online, or on your mobile device. Click here for more information.