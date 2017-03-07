Mayor Kabat returns from conference in D.C.

Mayors from along the Mississippi River joined together in Washington, D.C. to discuss the resource in their cities.

La Crosse Mayor, Tim Kabat was among those in attendance.

"It's really important to keep the pressure and the dialogue going about the Mississippi River because I think there's a tendency that the east coast and the west coast tends to get a lot of attention. And yet, most of our agriculture, a lot of clean water, and a lot of those issues when it revolves around manufacturing and tourism are focused right here in our backyard," said Kabat.

About 120 communities along the river are members of the group. Kabat said about 20 mayors attended the recent gathering.

"It impacts all of us. So the fact that we have mayors from all over the country, and those mayors who are from bigger cities or smaller towns, we're all focused on that river," added Kabat.

MORE INFORMATION: City of La Crosse