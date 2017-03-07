Caledonia advances in Section 1AA tourney - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Caledonia advances in Section 1AA tourney

Rochester, MN (WXOW) - -

Owen King scored 24 points and the Caledonia Warriors advanced in the MSHSL Section 1AA tournament with a 83-56 win over Lewiston-Altura on Tuesday.

King scored 21 points in the first half, as the Warriors led by 19 at halftime. Younger brother Noah King had 14 points.

Caledonia will face Pine Island on Saturday in Rochester in the sectional semifinals.

