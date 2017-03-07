Meeting overviews US 14 improvement plans

DOT rendering of one of the proposed changes to South Avenue

Safety along the South Avenue corridor is a main concern and priority.

"It's basically reached it's useful life. The pavement really needs to be redone and that's what the DOT is proposing for that one mile stretch," said Mayor Tim Kabat.

U.S. Highway 14, otherwise known as South Avenue in La Crosse has been due for improvements for quite some time. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has been working with the city and design company OTIE to develop plans for more than three years.

MORE INFORMATION: Oneida Total Integrated Enterprises (OTIE)

The first public information meeting took place in November, 2014 with a second meeting taking place Tuesday evening at Central High School.

Jim Rohe, Project Development Chief Engineer with the Department of Transportation said on the south end of town it's one of the main corridors and it's a mix of traffic.

"You do have the heavy trucks, as well as cars, as well as bikes and pedestrians," said Rohe.

The most recent traffic study conducted by the Department of Transportation in 2014 found that on a daily basis, 15,900 cars travel from Green Bay Street to West Avenue, 24,800 cars from West Avenue to 17th Street, and 23,400 cars from 17th Street to Ward Avenue.

"It's a really tight corridor. It's sixty-six feet wide, the buildings are right up on the back of the sidewalk. So to try to accommodate all the needs with that high of traffic volume is a challenge," added Rohe.

Another challenge of the plans? Focusing on bicycle and pedestrian safety.

"I think the money that could be invested in putting a bike lane on South Avenue and taking out that many more houses and constricting traffic that much more would be better spent investing in a really pleasant, really viable parallel route," expressed Obbie King, a bicycle and pedestrian activist in the City of La Crosse.

Lizzy Schneider, a Sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is currently enrolled in a sustainable transportation class on campus that focuses on ways to improve the city while making it more livable for people.

"In the past, the city of the future was seen all about cars, but looking forward in the future the city is revolving around people walking, and biking and accessibility versus mobility," expressed Schneider.

The four proposed alternatives include minimum width lanes with roundabouts, the potential for narrow medians with a multi-use path, two-way left turn lanes, and raised medians with left turn lane options.

Nonetheless, the design plans are still in preliminary stages. Additional community advisory group, local official, and public involvement meetings will be held this summer to discuss a preferred alternative.

As of right now, the DOT hopes to start construction in Spring of 2022.

VIEW THE PROPOSALS: Wisconsin Department of Transportation