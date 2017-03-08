La Crosse YMCA Annual Campaign has hefty goal

The La Crosse Area YMCA is working to meet the needs of our community and they need your support. Executive Director Bill Soper talked about the annual campaign on Daybreak.

The Y requires the support of people dedicated to strengthening the community. Every dollar donated to the Annual Campaign stays local and has a lasting impact on the people of the Greater La Crosse Area. Funds raised support programs such as Financial Assistance, the Community Teen Center, LIVESTRONG at the Y, Youth Engagement and more. Your gift will ensure that thousands have the opportunity to learn, to grow, and to thrive at the Y.

To help meet the needs of our community, they have launched their 2017 Annual Campaign with an ambitious goal of raising $900,000.

For more information on giving to the Annual Campaign, please contact Amy Holte, Director of Mission Advancement. (608) 519-5457 or aholte@laxymca.org or visit their website.