Packers DL Letroy Guion suspended 4 games

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Letroy Guion has been suspended without pay by the NFL for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The NFL said in a statement on Tuesday that Guion would be eligible to take part in all offseason and preseason practices, as well as preseason games.

The Packers declined comment.

Guion started 15 games last season, making 30 tackles. The nine-year veteran agreed to a three-year deal worth $11.25 million in February 2016 to stay with the Packers.

