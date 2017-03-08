Windy conditions finally subsiding

The windy conditions that have knocked down trees, power lines, and other debris around are about to diminish.

The WXOW Stormtracker Forecast Team said the winds will become light and variable late tonight.

That's a change from the gusty westerly winds that we've experienced the past few days.

Reports into the National Weather Service showed gusts at several places near or above 60 mph.

One report from the Mayo Helipad in Rochester recorded a gust of 67 miles an hour this morning.

The Sparta/Fort McCoy Airport had a gust of 58 mph, while a 53 mph wind was recorded in La Crosse.

The winds did cause some problems with power in the city Wednesday.

Scattered power outages were reported in La Crosse Wednesday morning including a brief one at Central High School.

Only a few outages remain in the La Crosse area as of late Wednesday afternoon according to Xcel Energy.

Similar outages, mainly due to the winds and storms on Monday, are reported in central and northern Wisconsin.

