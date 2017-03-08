Suspect pictures released in Crawford Co. burglary

ATM cassette similar to the one taken in the burglary.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Department is hoping releasing pictures of a burglary suspect will help catch him.

Sheriff Dale McCullick said in a statement that deputies were called to "The Port" convenience store around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for a break-in.

The store is at the intersection of Highways 18 and 60.

According to their investigation, the break-in happened around 1 a.m. when a white male got into the store. While inside, the suspect tried to get into the safe, cash register and ATM. The man eventually was able to break into the ATM and take the ATM cassette.

The cassette holds the cash for the ATM.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately six feet tall, medium build, with a large nose. He was wearing a black shirt or jacket, black facemask, goggles, and light colored gloves.

Anyone with information on the burglary can contact Crawford County Crime Stoppers to 608-326-8933 or 1-866-779-PAYS.