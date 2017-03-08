Rural elementary school makes jump in statewide test scores

Prairie View Elementary School in De Soto, Wisconsin has made a rise in test score rankings over the past few years. 2016 in particular saw a rise from the 25th percentile to the 71st.

After a fall from 15th ranked in 2005 to 890th in 2013, Prairie View has been making a significant turn for the better since. The staff there say both the addition of a few key positions and a heightened ability for teachers to collaborate have had a dramatic effect.

"We try and make learning fun for the students so that they are more engaged in the lessons their provided," said Principal Kelly Olson. "In the end I guess our test scores have shown that."

Prairie View has a ratio of about 13 students per teacher but the nature of how they operate allows them to focus on small groups.

"We have 4 or 5 kids sometimes broken out into a group, we use volunteers every week in our school and we have a title program here," said Olson. "So [we have] a reading teacher that works with small groups of students."

The Title program allows federal funds for schools in areas that may be struggling. 67.5% of students at Prairie View qualify for free and reduced lunch. Title teachers like Nikki Egge have more room to work with other teachers and focus on preparing younger students.

"I had my 'a-ha' moment to where if a student can't read, they really aren't going to be very successful within their everyday school career," said Egge. "So I kind of started to shift my focus [towards] wanting to be the kind of person to open the door for those students where it might have been closed before."

Though the rise in scores is nice, seeing their students succeed has been their highest reward.

"It's phenomenal," said Egge. "It's a phenomenal feeling to see them independent and working successfully on their own."

Prairie View also has a math interventionist, part of a program that helps students struggling with math while also freeing up some staff to focus on other subjects. Principal Olson said though it can be difficult to attract teachers to a smaller area, those who do student teach tend to fall in love with the closer feel of a small school.

The Wisconsin Forward Exam is a new statewide assessment implemented in the 2015-2016 school year. It's given for English Language Arts and Math for grades 3 through 8 and Science for grades 4, 8 and 10. It replaced the previous "Badger Exam". High school students still take the ACT suite of exams.