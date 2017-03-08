National Weather Service: Tornado hit Barre Mills Monday night

The National Weather Service said they've confirmed that a tornado touched down Monday evening in La Crosse County.

Details came after NWS survey crews looked at areas in Barre Mills and West Salem following the storm.

They said the tornado came down in the Barre Mills area and moved northeast for nearly three miles before ending south of West Salem. It lasted from about 8:46 p.m to 8:50 p.m.

The tornado was rated as an EF1 with winds estimated at 100 to 110 mph. It is classified as a weak tornado according to how these storms are measured.

At its widest, the tornado was some 200 yards across.

The NWS survey crew said damage path was broken, indicating the tornado came down, weakened and went back up, strengthened, and came down several times before it finally ended.

No injuries were reported from the tornado.

According to the NWS, this is the earliest tornado to ever happen in La Crosse County. The previous one occurred on April 19, 1957 near Holmen.

EF Scale: Classifies tornadoes into the following categories