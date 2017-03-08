NCAA Championship draws people to La Crosse

The La Crosse Center, gearing up to host the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championship.

"An event of this magnitude is just incredible for our community. You're looking at one hundred and eighty wrestlers, one hundred and fifty to two hundred coaches coming in for three, four nights," said Jeremiah Burish, Director of Sports, Sales, and Events for Explore La Crosse.

That's not taking into account the roughly 7,000 spectators expected, according to the NCAA.

Dave Malecek, Head Wrestling Coach at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse said it's been a dream and goal of theirs to have the tournament on campus.

"We had it in 2011 and 2012 and it means so much not only to our wrestling program, the community, but the university to really showcase the great sport of wrestling. But, also to showcase our great program," said Malecek.

And with more than 100 All-Americans and 20 NCAA Champions, the Eagles continue to build on a legacy.

"Not many programs in the whole United States can say that. We're really proud of our past and our current guys we have on our team and the future is really exciting too," added Malecek.

Alexa Ferro, General Manager at Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Downtown La Crosse said, it's not just the campus area that's experiencing an influx of guests.

"I know that the downtown area is getting a lot of positive impact because of the wrestling tournament. People look for like a good place to eat. Definitely landmarks, sights. Grandad Bluff is something that's easy to direct people to because it's always just around the corner and right up," expressed Ferro.

Depending on how many nights guests stay, the event has the capability of generating about $1 million for the La Crosse community according to the Department of Tourism.