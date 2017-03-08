Bangor sends Girls Basketball team off to State

The cardinal pride was overwhelming at Bangor High School on Thursday morning.

Bangor High School held a school wide pep rally to support their girls basketball team as they prepare to head to Green Bay for the state tournament.

Bangor beat Shullsburg on Saturday, March 4, 63-49 for its first sectional title since 1997.

Merlin Jones, Head Coach of the Girls Basketball Team said he's very excited and ready to go. He added that they were always hopeful to make it to this point.

“Every girl has accepted their role very very well, played within the means of what we’ve asked them to do and really accepted their position on the team. If that wouldn’t have happened, I don’t feel we’d be here today," said Jones.

The support and enthusiasm from the entire district and community echoing through the high school gym as students, staff, and fans gathered to send the ladies off to Green Bay.

"We knew we were going to be going far, I didn't think we were going to go this far, but it's a dream come true. I can't stop smiling," said Senior, Lily Martin.

Martin's mother, Becky couldn't agree more, "They just have come a long way and I'm so proud of all of them and their accomplishments."

Focusing on one game at a time, with hopes to bring the championship title back home once again.

"We've been working so hard every day in and out for this and it's just so exciting to see it finally pay off," expressed Mikaela Jepson, another senior on the team.

Bangor will play Loyal on Friday morning at 10:45 in the Division 5 Semifinal. Championship games in all divisions will take place on Saturday.

