No Deke Slayton Airfest for 2017

Fans of the Deke Slayton Airfest who missed out when it was canceled last year will have to wait yet another year to see that air show.

Last year they hadn't planned on doing an airshow in 2017 because they could not get an air team like the Blue Angels or the Thunderbirds. However, the Thunderbirds had a last minute cancellation in their schedule but unfortunately, that cancellation ran concurrent with state track weekend on June 3rd. According to Airfest board member Bruce Mathew, most of the hotel and motel space had been booked in advance.

"We really thought we'd have a good chance to get some of the new [hotels], and they were already booked," said Mathew. "We need upwards of 150 to almost 175 rooms, and that's pretty hard to take a chunk like that out of a weekend, especially in the summer."

Mathew said applications are already in with three teams for 2018: The Blue Angels, The Thunderbirds and The Snowbirds. Airfest will find out in December of 2017 if one of those teams will add the 2018 Deke Slayton Airfest to their schedule of shows.