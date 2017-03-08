International Women's Day celebrated around the world

International Women's Day, once known as National Women's Day, started in America during the twentieth century. Women originally gathered in support of shorter work hours, better pay, and the right to vote. Although women have made progress toward gender equality, International Women's Day reminds us how much progress is yet to be made.

International Women's Day becomes more globally recognized each year.

"There's 54 countries participating in International Women's Day, and again, not just by observance by education and awareness building, but by strikes, rallies, protests," said Jodi Vandenberg-Daves, Women's Studies professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Women are speaking out about a variety of social justice issues.

"Women in Turkey are protesting domestic violence," Vandenberg-Daves said. "There was a woman in London that was interviewed saying I'm protesting Donald Trump's belittling comments toward women."

The definition of a woman has transformed and become more complex over time.

"Many people used to think of that term as self-evident. But with transgender rights changing and more visibility for trans people, the term woman is more complicated," she said.

La Crosse County records used to describe women as weak and dependent.

"The way the data is assembled--it just seems like there is more focus on the family and more focus on that male-dominated family structure," said Karl Green, community resource educator with UW Extensions.

Today, women in the La Crosse County workforce are entering traditionally male-dominated fields.

"A lot of the professional occupations--especially the professional occupations we have in La Crosse County like healthcare, education, and even, our business numbers--women in management it appears to be about 50/50," Green said.

International Women's Day is a day to celebrate how far women have come.

"It's important to acknowledge where women have been and the feminist activism that has gotten women advanced rights the opportunity to participate more fully in society," said Vandenberg-Daves.

She said it's also important to reflect on the work ahead. She believes we live in an interesting time in history that provides a number of obstacles in the way of women's rights. She said important topics for women going forward include salary gaps, body rights, literacy gaps, and government representation.

Many women wore red today as a sign of solidarity. Organizers of International Women's Day chose red as the color of love, action, and the pioneering spirit.



