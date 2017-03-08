Experience on Eagles' side at NCAA Championships

It will be a short trip to the NCAA DIII Championships this year for Dustin Weinmann and Richard Carlson.

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse senior wrestlers will compete for individual national titles this weekend at the La Crosse Center.

Both men have had their eye on the event for years. Now, they get to close out their careers in front of the hometown fans.

Weinmann, the top-ranked competitor at 141 pounds with a 23-0 record, is making his third trip to nationals. He finished third at 133 pounds in 2016 to earn All-America honors.

"Just kind of being around it all three years I've been in college so far has been a huge help," Weinmann said. "I think the fact that I've experienced that wow factor before is putting me in a real good spot to not be so intimidated so 'holy crap this is a huge tournament.' I'm ready to go."

Carlson, seeded third at 174 pounds, is making his second nationals appearance. An injury last season forced him to delay his senior year, but allowed him to finish his career in La Crosse. He finished sixth at 184 pounds in 2015 to earn All-America honors.

"It helps a ton, it makes it a lot easier to actually visualize it and see it happening," Carlson said. "So having actually been on that stage before, being in that setting helps a ton."

This year's championships begin at 11 a.m. Friday with opening-round matches. UW-L is serving as host for the third time (2011, 2012).