State Building Commission: $5M for La Crosse Center, $0 for UW-L

Good news for the La Crosse Center as the state's Building Commission approved Governor Walker's 2017-19 Capital Budget Wednesday.

The commission OK'd the $5 million in state funds Governor Walker announced last month to help remodel and expand the facility.

Governor Walker recommends $5 million investment for La Crosse Center expansion

The news wasn't so good for UW-La Crosse.

Three multi-million dollar projects for the university had requested in the budget were all denied funding.

In the report, the commission voted to defer each of the requests.

They included:

New residence hall: $37.26 million

New field house and soccer support facility: $35 million

Graff Main Hall HVAC system upgrade: $11.4 million

According to a statement from the Governor's office, UW-L's residence hall was part of a group of projects that would require an additional $205 million in bonding. The commission's panel voted 6-2 against the projects and bonding.

The governor's office said the recommendations total $803 million with under $450 million in new bonding.

“The Building Commission approved a Capital Budget with sound fiscal priorities, which will maintain our current infrastructure and assets,” Governor Walker said in the statement. “The Operating and Capital Budgets propose the lowest combined new bond authorizations in 20 years. I would like to thank the members of the Building Commission for taking action on these projects, which will improve facilities throughout Wisconsin.”

Several other local projects were in the report.

The commission voted to defer a new joint forest fire operations facility in Black River Falls.

Funding for designs for National Guard readiness centers in Viroqua ($596,000) and Black River Falls ($668,000) was approved by the commission.

A similar request for facility design funds for the Wisconsin Army National Guard Challenge Academy at Ft. McCoy was deferred.

READ: 2017-19 Governor's Capital Budget recommendations