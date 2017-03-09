The 9th annual Children's Miracle Network Emerald Ball is coming up at the end of this month. This years king and queen of the ball are Dr. Jeff and Sandy Thompson.

The Emerald Ball is an annual celebration of the children and families who are touched by Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®. Together with Spectrum and the La Crosse Media Group, CMN Hospitals will honor the current CMN Hospitals Heroes and the Emerald Ball King and Queen - exemplary community members and supporters of CMN Hospitals - at this entertaining dinner, auction and fundraising gala.

Emerald Ball 2017

Friday, March 31

King and Queen: Dr. Jeff and Sandy Thompson

The Cargill Room, 328 Front Street, La Crosse, Wis.

5:30 p.m. Social

6:30 p.m. Dinner and Program

8:00 p.m. Child Art Auction, Fund a Miracle and Dessert Auction

Tickets are $45/each or $360 for a table of 8.

Dinner options include: mahi mahi, panko crusted chicken with Marsala mushroom sauce, signature mac n cheese (vegetarian, with grilled shrimp or with grilled chicken), or a kids meal.

Complimentary parking services will be provided by The Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern.

Please RSVP by calling CMN Hospitals at (608) 775-4424 or mailto:cmnhospitals@gundersenhealth.org by March 22.

Proceeds benefit CMN Hospitals, a service of Gundersen Medical Foundation.