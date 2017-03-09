On-the-go meals with Wisconsin cheese

We're whipping up quick and easy on-the-go meals from Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board. Tina Gilbertson, Regional Program Manager, Wisconsin Dairy Council - Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, joined us on Daybreak with the recipes.

Visit their website for more: eatwisconsincheese.com.

Bento-style lunch boxes work perfectly for packaging up these meals. They're sectioned off to separate foods, and come with containers for dips, dressings and liquids.

Remember: these meal ideas are more of an "un-recipe." Think of them as inspiration, rather than an exact formula. We encourage you to alter the amounts and ingredients, as needed, to your family's taste preferences.

Wisco-Style

Mini cheddar and salami kebabs are a fun and classically Wisconsin lunch. Alternate threading a few cubes of Wisconsin cheddar cheese with folded salami slices on short skewers (about 4 to 6 inches long).

Wisconsin cheddar is the do-it-all cheese. Its flavor deepens with age, becoming more intensely sharp and complex the older it gets. For the mini kebabs, you can choose a mild cheddar (aged between two to three months), or aged cheddar (aged for more than one year) for an intense, sharp flavor. For an extra special twist, swap Wisconsin cheddar for cheese curds. The skewers will be just as delicious but offer that signature squeak.

A second helping of Wisconsin cheese comes in the form of Parmesan Herb Veggie Dip. Grated Wisconsin parmesan adds rich, nutty flavor. Packed up in a mini leak-proof container, this herby dip will stay fresh until meal time.

Don't forget to pack the crackers and carrot sticks, for dipping! It balances this portable meal with carbs and good-for-you veggies.

Sweet & Salty

We have Sweet & Salty inspiration for your next on-the-go meal. Whether you're eating in the car or on your way to an appointment, it's a perfectly snack-able way to stop hunger. It has six major components: fresh berries, salty pretzels, chocolate candies, cashews, and two Wisconsin cheeses-mascarpone and Swiss.

The first helping of Wisconsin cheese comes in the form of this dessert-like Mascarpone Honey Dip. All you need are three ingredients: Wisconsin mascarpone cheese, honey and whipping cream. Wisconsin mascarpone is soft, sumptuous and slightly sweet. It creates a fluffy dip that's not-too-sweet and perfect for dunking with juicy berries, salty pretzels and chocolate.

Wisconsin Swiss is mild, mellow and buttery-a laid-back accompaniment to the myriad of flavors going on here.

You can easily adjust the amount you pack up to match your hunger level. Bulk this box up with more Swiss cheese and cashews if you're starving, or keep it light with extra berries and mascarpone dip.