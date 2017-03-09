Cullen says he's on track for announcing run for governor - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Cullen says he's on track for announcing run for governor

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - -

Former Democratic state Sen. Tim Cullen says he is on track for officially launching a run for governor by the end of April.

Cullen said Thursday "I don't know" of any reason that would stop him from getting in the race. Cullen has been traveling the state for months and laying the groundwork for a run.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker has indicated that he plans to seek a third term next year but won't officially launch his campaign until after the state budget is signed sometime this summer.

The 73-year-old Cullen is from Janesville and served in the state Senate from 1975 to 1987 and 2011 to 2015.

A number of other Democrats are considering a run but no one has officially announced.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.