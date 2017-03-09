March Magic: Past WIAA Tournament Snowstorms

After warm spells through late February, March came in like a lion this year with wind swept snow. Coincidentally, these late season winter storms come at a time when action in the WIAA Tournaments begin to heat up. This has created chaos in the past for traveling sports teams.

Just when you think Winter is over, it always sneaks back up on us. The transition from Winter to Spring can be a messy time of year and can bring unexpected snowfall because of large temperature swings. La Crosse's Own Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden says, "Spring is considered one of the transition season. Where we're coming out of the cold of winter and heading toward the warmth of summer. The contrast between the two tend to sharpen about this time of year. In other words, it's getting very hot, very quickly to the south and it's still pretty darn cold to the north. the jet streams tend to bring those air masses together and that's when we develop these storms."

There have been notable snowfalls late in winter before. Some may remember the March 2nd, 2007 snowstorm that disrupted the Magic of the WIAA Tournament. As tournament teams heat up, so does Mother Nature and her late season winter storms. Todd Shea, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist from the La Crosse National Weather Service adds, "I would say it's a little more likely early in the month just given the normal warm up that time of year, but it's not out of the question to get March and April snowstorms. A few years ago, we even had a pretty strong storm in early May."



However, after our snowfall on the first of THIS March, the trend looks a little more Spring-like going forward. It looks like the Winter WIAA Tournaments have escaped the worst of Old Man Winter this season. Shea says, "The outlook is for warmer. So some warm ups coming. I don't know if we're completely done with a shot of winter yet, but we might likely see some 50s and 60s here. Potential for more rain and with that we have to start looking at the possibility of thunderstorms and start thinking ahead for severe weather season."



To put things in perspective, the latest measurable snowfall in La Crosse fell on May 10th, 1902 and totaled a whopping.....tenth of an inch. Also, the latest 6 inch snowfall in La Crosse fell on May 3rd, 1965.