7 Rivers Alliance talks workforce retention

A talent recruitment meeting at the Myrick Park Center helped develop the foundation for the WISE Plan.

The WISE Plan, which stands for workforce innovation for a strong economy focuses on increases the amount of skilled employees.

Lisa Herr, CEO at 7 Rivers Alliance said they've had tremendous turn out at all of their meetings with businesses and community leaders coming together.

The sessions have helped those employers brainstorm ideas to retain the workforce in the region.

"Recommendations for the next ten years of strategies that we can use that will retain our workers. So what we're looking at are things like incentive packages, succession planning, employee on-boarding and what you do in the first ninety days that really sets the tone for that employee's experience," said Herr.

Over the next 10 to 15 years, the region will continue to lose population. The net migration of workers is currently negative and will continue to decline over the next ten years, according to Herr.

"We have amazing in migration and out migration from between Olmsted and Eau Claire Counties and La Crosse and this triangle keeps going around and around. So people are coming in and they're leaving," added Herr.

Currently, there are more than 246,000 jobs in the 14 county 7 Rivers Region labor shed.

One main aspect of the planning is connecting students in elementary, middle, high school, and college with local businesses to help brainstorm possible career paths and establish potential internships.

MORE INFORMATION: 7 Rivers Alliance