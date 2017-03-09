Aquinas Girls Basketball Ready For State

The girls basketball team at Aquinas High School got fired up early this morning with a pep rally. Students, faculty and family were on hand to wish the team well as they gear up for an evening game in Green Bay.

According to head coach Dave Donarski, the team is as ready as ever.

"They're a little anxious, a little excited. I wish the game was earlier, but we've got things we can do. We're going to get a couple of shoot arounds in, do some preparation before we get there," he said.

The Bluegolds take an unbeaten record in their first round of state competition. They are set to face off with Shiocton tonight at 8:15 p.m.

Watch the game on WXOW, WXOW.com, or the Magic of March app.