Artists teaches children to use creativity at Hamilton Elementary school

Tyanna Buie is an African-American artist who grew up in Milwaukee and dealt with a traumatic childhood entering foster care before she was six years old. During her early hardships in life, Buie found art to be soothing and comforting. After following her childhood passion, she turned her dreams into reality by earning a Master of Fine Arts and becoming an assistant art professor at College for Creative Studies in Detroit, Michigan.

This week, through a grant from the La Crosse Public Education Foundation, Buie was able to share her love for art with students at Northside and Hamilton Elementary schools.

The goal of Buie's visit was to help students overcome hard times by finding that creating artwork can be soothing and peaceful.

Tyanna Buie hopes that her visit assists students in finding a passion for art and that they carry creativity throughout the rest of their lives.

"I always say that children have a love for art. They always say that they want to be artists and I always think about that. Then somewhere down the line something happens and they lose their passion. So I've been encouraging them that if art is what you want to do then by all means do it."

Students at Hamilton Elementary school enjoyed creating mixed-media art projects with Buie during their art class on Thursday. They learned about screen printing techniques and modern artwork.