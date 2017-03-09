Edgewood headed for Division 3 Championship game

Bri Foti scores two of her 12 points Thursday afternoon in Green Bay

Behind a strong performance by Brita Hovde, the Edgewood Crusaders beat the Wrightstown Tigers in a Division 3 semi-final game Thursday afternoon at the Resch Center.

Hovde had 14 points for Edgewood. Hovde scored 12 straight points in the first half to give the Crusaders a 27-16 halftime lead. The started the game down 7-0 to Wrightstown before scoring their first points.

Three other players for the Crusaders also finished with double figures on the afternoon. Estella Moschkau had 13, Bri Foti scored 12, and Katie Mariggioli added 10.

Kailee Van Zeeland led scoring for Wrightstown with 12 points.

The Tigers finished the season at 23-4.

The Crusaders now face Martin Luther in the WIAA Division 3 Championship game Saturday afternoon. Game time is approximately 2:30 p.m.

It is the first time at state for Martin Luther while its the second straight appearance for Edgewood.