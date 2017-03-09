CPR certification for La Crosse students

La Crosse School District students from the Health Science Academy earned their CPR certifications at Mayo Health Clinic. The class completed and tested for the American Heart Association's Basic Life Support CPR class. They were also able to utilize an automated external defibrillator, or AED.

According to program director Annette O'Hearn, the skills they learn can benefit everyone.

"I think it's very important for our students, they're all hoping to go into health care fields. However, whether or not you're going into health care, it's so important for anyone to know at least the signs of cardiac arrest and what you can do to immediately help."

The course is provided to all of the students at no cost. It's something Mayo Clinic says it's happy to provide.