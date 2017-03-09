Humane Society gets big boost from Toyota

Dogs, cats and even a guinea pig paid a visit to Toyota of La Crosse. It was part of a big donation being presented to the Coulee Region Humane Society.

According to General Manager Sean Green, helping organizations like the Humane Society is an honor. Toyota presented the CRHS with a check for $5,000.

Executive Director Heather Hankins said the money will definitely help.

"Currently and routinely we are seeing a lot more animals that are needing some sort of surgery. This will impact those particular animals that have medical conditions or issues."

Each month an employee of Toyota has the opportunity to choose a nonprofit organization to receive the donation. Money raised by Toyota over the month of March will go to Special Olympics.