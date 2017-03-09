Aquinas fans, family supporting team in Green Bay

When you think of Aquinas and state basketball, many people would remember the championship teams featuring Bronson Koenig.

But that was in the past, and now a new team, this time the Blugolds girls basketball team, is in Green Bay to add some new memories to the school's athletic legacy. One mother of a player said it now their time to get a gold ball.

Aquinas fans packed the Resch Center Thursday night to see their undefeated team take on Shiocton in a Division 4 semi-final. It's the first time the girls team made it to state since the school joined the WIAA.

For some, it was a family affair.

For Mike and Kristi Nickelatti, they said they couldn't be more proud of their daughter Shayna, who plays forward on the team.

Sandy Smith, who's son-in-law is Head Coach Dave Donarski, and whose granddaughter, Lexi, plays on the team, jokingly said she's the 'loudest' fan in the arena. She, too, expressed pride in her family's efforts on the court.

Lexi scored six points in the first half.

In all, several hundred students and fans drove the three-and-a-half hours to Green Bay to watch the game and cheer on their team.

