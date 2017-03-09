Former Wisconsin Governor shares experiences as Alzheimer's caregiver in new book

Former Wisconsin Governor Martin Schreiber visited La Crosse on Thursday night to promote his new book, My Two Elaines, at Barnes and Noble.

Schreiber's wife, Elaine, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's twelve years ago. He became her primary caretaker which he said took a toll on him both physically and emotionally.

He decided to write this book for others struggling to care for a loved one with Alzheimer's.

"There's a saying that if you can't weather the storm, at least learn how to dance in the rain," Schreiber said. "There's no caregiver that's ever going to dance. But the fact of the matter is, to better understand the disease will make a difference in the life of the person with dementia and also the caregiver."

The book follows Schreiber's personal journey caring for his wife with Alzheimer's. It includes personal journals and diaries from his wife in the early stages of Alzheimer's to demonstrate the courage of someone struggling with the disease.

Those interested in buying the book can visit the local Barnes and Noble or get more information at mytwoelaines.com.