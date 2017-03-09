Aquinas moves to Championship Saturday

For the first time in school history, the Aquinas Blugolds Girls Basketball team is playing for a WIAA state title.

The team moved to Saturday's Division 4 Championship game with a 56-36 victory over Shiocton Thursday night.

Lexi Donarski led the team with 14 points, with Kyah Steiner adding 13. Jessa Peterson had 10.

The Blugolds led for most of the game, ending the first half with a 26-19 lead. They started the second half with 7-0 run capped by three by Madessa Collins.

Skylor Bruns for Shiocton cut the lead to 36-29 with 9:41 remaining. On Aquinas' next possession, Jessa Peterson hit a three from the top of the key to make it a 39-29 game. The Chiefs got to within 9 at 44-35 with 3:48 left, but never really could put enough momentum together to cut into the Aquinas lead.

Aquinas, who is undefeated, will play Howards Grove (26-1) in the Division 4 Championship Saturday afternoon. Game time is approximately 12:45 p.m following the Division 5 Championship and awards ceremony.

WXOW, WXOW.com, and the Magic of March app will have the game for you on Saturday.

