Thursday's Sports Overtime scores

Thursday's local scores

Girls high school basketball - WIAA state semifinals

D4:

La Crosse Aquinas 56, Shiocton 36 - Blugolds advance to Saturday's championship game vs Howards Grove; full recap here

Boys high school basketball - WIAA sectional semifinals

D2:

La Crosse Central 58, Onalaska 48 - Kobe King (CEN): 15 points; Bailey Kale (CEN): 14 points; Tyler Hughes and Jalen Zubich (ONA): 14 points each; Red Raiders will face Wausau East at 1 pm Saturday in Stevens Point for sectional title

D3:

Mauston 68, G-E-T 65 - Mustangs will face Prescott at 1 pm Saturday in Menomonie for sectional title

Adams-Friendship 45, Platteville 43

D4:

C-FC 64, Pardeeville 58 - Nathan Urell (CFC): 30 points; Pirates will face Darlington at 1 pm Saturday in Baraboo for sectional title

D5:

Bangor 85, Augusta 73

Shullsburg 68, Seneca 63 - Bangor vs Shullsburg at 7 pm Saturday at Logan for sectional title