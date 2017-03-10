Thursday's Sports Overtime scores

Thursday's local scores
Girls high school basketball - WIAA state semifinals
D4:
La Crosse Aquinas 56, Shiocton 36 - Blugolds advance to Saturday's championship game vs Howards Grove; full recap here
Boys high school basketball - WIAA sectional semifinals
D2:
La Crosse Central 58, Onalaska 48 - Kobe King (CEN): 15 points; Bailey Kale (CEN): 14 points; Tyler Hughes and Jalen Zubich (ONA): 14 points each; Red Raiders will face Wausau East at 1 pm Saturday in Stevens Point for sectional title
D3:
Mauston 68, G-E-T 65 - Mustangs will face Prescott at 1 pm Saturday in Menomonie for sectional title
Adams-Friendship 45, Platteville 43
D4:
C-FC 64, Pardeeville 58 - Nathan Urell (CFC): 30 points; Pirates will face Darlington at 1 pm Saturday in Baraboo for sectional title
D5:
Bangor 85, Augusta 73
Shullsburg 68, Seneca 63 - Bangor vs Shullsburg at 7 pm Saturday at Logan for sectional title
